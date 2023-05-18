Tamil Nadu SSLC Results 2023: Class 10 Results To Be Out At 10 AM Tomorrow, Websites To Check

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Exams (TNDGE) is set to release the results for the SSLC or class 10 examinations tomorrow, May 19, at 10 AM. The exams were conducted from April 6 to 20 across the state for the academic year 2023. Once the results are announced, students can access them on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in, by entering their roll number and date of birth. A total of 9,38,291 students appeared for the SSLC exam, with 5.01 lakh male students and 4.75 lakh female students awaiting their results. The class 11 results for the Tamil Nadu board will also be released tomorrow at 2 PM.

According to an official notice by TNDGE, “The results of the 10th and 11th class general examination for the academic year 2022-2023 held in March April 2023 will be declared on 19.05.2023 (Friday) at the Revolution Leader Dr MGR Centenary Building located in the Professor Anbazhagan Educational Complex. It will be published on the first site."

TAMIL NADU SSLC RESULT 2023: WEBSITES TO CHECK

- dge.tn.gov.in

- apply1.tndge.org

- tnresults.nic.in

- dge1.tn.nic.in

- dge2.tn.nic.in

Additionally, the results can also be obtained free of charge at the National Informatics Centers located in the district collector’s office in each district and at central and branch libraries.

The TN Board will also give SSLC students an option to check their results via SMS. The applicants who took the exam will receive the results on their registered mobile numbers. Students must score at least 35 out of 100 in all subjects in order to pass the TN board SSLC exam in 2023.

Following the announcement of the results, students who took the Class 10 TN SSLC exams must pick up their original mark sheets from their respective schools

Meanwhile, the TNDGE recently released the results for the Tamil Nadu Board Higher Secondary Examinations (HSE) 2023. The class 12 exams were conducted from March 13 to April 3, and a total of 8,03,385 students appeared for the exams. The overall pass percentage is 94.03 per cent, which is higher than last year’s 93.76 per cent. Girls outperformed boys once again, with a pass percentage of 96.38 per cent compared to 91.45 per cent for boys.