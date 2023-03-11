TANCET 2023 Hall Tickets Released at tancet.annauniv.edu, Steps to Download

Anna University, Chennai will be issuing Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 hall tickets starting at 11 am, today. The candidates appearing for the exam can get their hall tickets from Anna University’s official website tancet.annauniv.edu.

The TANCET MCA and MBA have been scheduled for March 25 and the exams will be conducted in two shifts, the first from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and the second from 2.30 pm to 4:30 pm. The exam will take two hours to complete and be administered offline.

It should be noted that Anna University has published a list of applicants who failed to upload the required documents, including their photo, signature, and other supporting materials, in the correct format. They are recommended to upload the papers accurately in order for the authorities to grant these applicants hall tickets. The list contains examples of how the photo, and signature must be uploaded.

TANCET 2023 Hall Tickets: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to tancet.annauniv.edu, the official site of TANCET.

Step 2: Click on the TANCET 2023 hall tickets link on the home page.

Step 3: Put in your login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check all details on the hall tickets and download the hall ticket.

Step 6: Get a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates must double-check all information on their hall tickets after downloading them. Name, address, exam location, address of the exam location, topic name and code, application number, exam dates, rules for the exam day, such as what is permitted to be brought into the test room, etc., are all included in the hall ticket. Applicants are recommended to address any errors in the papers with Anna University and have them fixed as soon as possible. Applicants must also be aware that they must carry their hall ticket and a government-issued photo ID with them to the exam centre.

The TANCET 2023 question paper consists of 100 marks worth of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The entrance test has been divided into the following sections: general English, reading comprehension and verbal ability, business analysis, data sufficiency, and quantitative aptitude.

