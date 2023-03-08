TANCET 2023 Hall Tickets to be Released on March 11, How to Download

The Anna University, in Chennai, will release the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 hall tickets on Saturday, March 11. Students who have applied for the exam will be able to access and download the admit cards by visiting the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

According to the schedule, the TANCET 2023 exam for Masters in Computer Application (MCA) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) will be conducted on Saturday, March 25. The entrance test will be held from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon for MCA and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM for MBA, respectively.

TANCET 2023 hall tickets: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Search and click on the hall ticket link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your application number

Step 4: The TANCET 2023 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save and download

Step 6: Take a printout of the TANCET admit card for future reference.

After downloading the hall tickets, candidates must cross-check all details on them. This includes the candidate’s name, address, exam centre, exam centre address, subject name and code, application number, exam timings, exam day guidelines including what is allowed to be carried to the hall and what is not, etc. In case of any discrepancies in the documents, applicants are advised to raise the issue with Anna University and get it rectified as soon as possible. Candidates must also note that they have to carry the hall ticket to the exam hall along with a government-issued id proof as without these documents, they will not be allowed to sit for the exam.

Anna University will conduct the TANCET for students seeking admission to MBA and MCA degree courses for the academic year 2023-2024. These degree programmes are offered at university departments, government and government-aided colleges (engineering, arts, and science colleges) constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, and self-financing colleges (engineering, arts, and science colleges including stand-alone institutions) in the state.

