TANCET Releases Provisional Allotment Lists For MBA & MCA Courses At tn-mbamca.com

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) has released the preliminary allotment lists for its MBA and MCA programs. Candidates can obtain the provisional allotment list at tn-mbamca.com if they have registered for the TANCET counseling procedure. Through their login, candidates can download allotment orders.

TANCET 2023: STEPS TO CHECK

Steps 1- Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET)tn-mbamca.com is the official website where candidates have to visit.

Step 2- Click the link for the TANCET rank list for MBA and MCA 2023 on the homepage.

Step 3- Use the necessary credentials to log in.

Step 4- The screen will show the TANCET MBA or MCA Allotment List 2023.

Step 5- Download the file and print it out for later use.

The procedure of counseling entails registration, document verification, seat allocation, and dates. Candidates must maintain their documents on hand for verification after the rank list is released. Candidates must verify their seat allotment after the seat allocation list is made accessible, then accept admission as soon as possible by paying the necessary money and finishing all other admission requirements before the deadline to prevent losing out on the chance to enroll. Candidates from the unreserved category must pay a charge of Rs 600, while those from the reserved category must pay a cost of Rs 300 for counseling.

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test was conducted on March 25 and March 26 at several exam centres. The results were announced on April 14. TANCET is conducted every year for candidates who wish to seek admission to courses like MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan in colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, government, government-aided and self-financing institutes in the state.

By examining the TANCET cut-off for prior years, candidates can estimate the college they might be admitted to. They can be certain if they qualify for admission to the institutions of their choice. In order to avoid a delay in admittance, they can then make the necessary preparations.