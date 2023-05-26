Tanu Chauhan, The Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Topper, Who Wants To Be An IAS

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the results for Classes 10 and 12. In addition to the individual results, the board has also published the list of toppers for both classes 10 and 12, the overall pass percentage, the total number of candidates who appeared for the exams, and other significant information.

Tanu Chauhan, the top scorer in the Uttarakhand Board 12 examinations, expressed her ambition to serve the nation by becoming an IAS officer. During a conversation, she revealed that while she had initially anticipated coming within the top 3 positions in the state, the final result surpassed her expectations as she emerged as the overall state topper.

Tanu attributed her remarkable achievement to the support and guidance of her teachers and parents. She advises students to prioritise self-study and consistent revision to avoid forgetting important concepts. Her parents serve as a source of inspiration for other parents.

Anil Chauhan, Tanu’s father, expresses deep pride in his daughter’s success. He was personally involved in her education until the eighth grade. Tanu’s parents have put in significant effort to support her, without pressuring her solely to achieve high scores. Instead, they encouraged her to study diligently and comprehend the subjects, aiming for overall understanding and success in the exams.

The number of students who registered for the class 10 examinations was 132,114, with 127,844 candidates taking the exams. The overall pass percentage was 85.17%.

For the Uttarakhand Board Exams 2023, the total number of candidates, who appeared for the exam, was 259,437. Of these, 132,115 students sat for the class 10 exams and 127,324 in the class 12 examinations. The exams for class 10 were conducted from March 17 to April 06, while the class 12 exams were held between March 16 and April 06, 2023.

Students can access their results on the official websites ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.