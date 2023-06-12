TBJEE 2023 Results Declared At tbjee.nic.in, How To Check

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has released the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) result 2023 and candidates who took the TJEE will be able to view their results on the board’s official website using their login information. The three websites, tbjee.nic.in, tripura.gov.in, and tbresults.tripura.gov.in, will host the TBJEE 2023 results.

The TBJEE 2023 exam was held on April 25, and the final answer key was issued on May 31. On April 28, the Tripura Board issued the preliminary answer key for TBJEE 2023. The tentative answer key was open for candidates to object to until May 25. The TJEE final answer key 2023 was made available on June 1. The TBJEE 2023 results were determined on the basis of the final answer key,

Tbjee 2023 Result: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination at tbjee.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the TBJEE 2023 results given on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login information, such as your registration number, to view your results.

Step 4: Your TBJEE 2023 results will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout of the TJEE 2023 results and download it for your records.

The admission test was administered by the Tripura Board using an OMR sheet, and the format comprised MCQs. The curriculum was broken down into ten modules. For each of the four subjects (physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics), there were a total of 30 (compulsory) questions, with three questions drawn from each module. Each question will be worth four marks, for a total of 120 for each topic. One mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

Students seeking admission to engineering or technology degree programmes (group-A) took the physics, chemistry, and mathematics exams. Candidates for admission to various degree courses in paramedicine, agriculture, fisheries, veterinary medicine, and other fields (group-B) are required to take physics, chemistry, and biology tests. Candidates who want to take admissions in both of the aforementioned categories (group-C) must take all four subjects.