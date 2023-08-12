Teacher Says You Are Supposed To Use Brain As Students Use ChatGPT For Answers

The advent of Artificial Intelligence has revolutionised various aspects of our lives life. With tools like ChatGPT, getting research papers, assignments and classwork ready has become easier than ever for students. The growing dependence on AI, however, has been met with scepticism as well. Now, a viral video of a teacher’s reaction to students using ChatGPT for assignments has sparked an online debate over the ethical use of AI for students.

The video, shared on Twitter, features a teacher who appears to have reached his breaking point over students’ reliance on ChatGPT for responding to discussion posts. The frustrated educator can be heard saying, “You are supposed to use your brains! How will you ever learn if you just use robots all the time?"

The teacher’s anger reaches a peak as he is heard shouting, “I’m really sick and tired of you guys using ChatGPT to respond to my discussion posts. You are supposed to use your brains; how will you ever learn if you just use robots all the time?"

The teacher’s argument extends to the future job market as he warns that an overreliance on AI could jeopardize students’ ability to secure jobs. He expresses concern that their job chances might be hampered by a lack of critical thinking.

The video has amassed over 2.5 million along with a range of reactions from internet users.

Responses to the video on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, have been diverse. Many agreed with the teacher’s reaction. A user wrote, “It must be frustrating to have to read 50 papers written by AI, not to mention discussion boards. What’s the learning curve here?”

Some users, however, expressed scepticism, deeming the video fake. Meanwhile, others saw the incident as an opportunity for humour, with one user humorously suggesting, “Use it or lose it!" Another user remarked, “Sane and healthy breakdown though.

People on platform X revealed the video’s entertainment value, perceiving it as a light-hearted joke. A user joyfully exclaimed, “This legit just made my entire day!"

The video has undoubtedly sparked discussions regarding the role of AI tools in education and inspired thought about striking the right balance between technology and traditional learning methods.