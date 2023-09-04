Teachers' Day 2023: 10 Books by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to Inspire and Enlighten You

TEACHERS’ DAY 2023: Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5 in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice President and second President of India. He was a renowned scholar, philosopher, and educationist. He believed that teachers are the builders of the nation and that they play a vital role in shaping the minds of young people.

Dr. Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888, in Thiruttani. He was educated at the University of Madras and Oxford University. He taught philosophy at several universities in India and abroad. He was also a prolific writer and author of several books on philosophy, religion, and education.

