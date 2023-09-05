Teachers' Day 2023: 10 Inspirational Quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to Guide Us in Life!

TEACHERS’ DAY 2023: Every year on September 5, India commemorates Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary as National Teachers’ Day, or Shikshak Diwas, to honour his contributions and achievements. Dr. Radhakrishnan served as India’s second President as well as its first vice President. He was also a scholar, a philosopher, and a recipient of the Bharat Ratna.
When Dr. Radhakrishnan was elected President of India in 1962, a few students asked him whether they might celebrate his birthday. Dr. Radhakrishnan, on the other hand, requested that they observe it as Teachers’ Day instead. Therefore, this day started being observed, and for decades, students across the nation have taken this opportunity to recognise the educators’ contribution to society.
Teachers are the backbone of preparing young minds for a better future. Teachers’ Day is an excellent occasion to express your gratitude to your teachers, to remind them of how they motivated you to succeed in life and to imbibe the wise words of the late scholar and leader.
On Teacher’s Day 2023, here are a few quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan that will inspire:
- Tolerance is the homage which the finite mind pays to the inexhaustibility of the infinite.
- The main function of a university is not to grant degrees and diplomas but to develop the university spirit and advance learning. The former is impossible without corporate life, the latter without honours and post-graduate.
- Discontent with the actual is the necessary precondition of every moral change and spiritual rebirth.
- Knowledge gives us power, love gives us fullness.
- Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures.
- The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.
- God lives, feels, and suffers in every one of us, and in the course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us.
- A literary genius, it is said, resembles all, though no one resembles him.
- True religion is a revolutionary force: it is an inveterate enemy of oppression, privilege, and injustice.
- A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science.