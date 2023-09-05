Teachers' Day 2023: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan!

TEACHERS’ DAY 2023: Since 1962, India has observed Teacher’s Day on September 5 to commemorate Dr. Radhakrishnan’s birthday. This day honours the renowned personality by valuing his ideals and celebrating teachers and their rights. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a prominent philosopher, a powerful speaker, India’s first vice president, and the country’s second president. He made enormous contributions to education in order to bring about positive change in the country and improve people’s lives. Here are a few lesser-known facts about the influential leader.

Lesser-known Facts About Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan