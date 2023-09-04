Teachers' Day 2023: 5 Easy, Convenient Gift Ideas to Appreciate Your Favourite Educators

TEACHERS’ DAY 2023: Teacher’s Day is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect opportunity to find a wonderful gift for our favourite teachers. Teachers hold a significant role in our lives, and this day is dedicated to showing our gratitude for their hard work and dedication. In India, Teacher’s Day is celebrated on September 5th each year to honour the invaluable contributions they make to society.

This date coincides with the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s second President and first Vice President. The decision to celebrate his birthday as Teacher’s Day was influenced by his request when he became President in 1962. Rather than bigger celebrations, he suggested that the day be observed as a tribute to teachers.

Ever since then, September 5th has been celebrated as Teacher’s Day nationwide. Schools and educational institutions organize various cultural events to commemorate this day. The purpose of this celebration is to acknowledge the significant impact teachers have on society. In this article, we have put together some thoughtful gift ideas to consider for Teachers’ Day.

