Teachers' Day 2023: 5 Easy, Convenient Gift Ideas to Appreciate Your Favourite Educators

TEACHERS’ DAY 2023: Teacher’s Day is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect opportunity to find a wonderful gift for our favourite teachers. Teachers hold a significant role in our lives, and this day is dedicated to showing our gratitude for their hard work and dedication. In India, Teacher’s Day is celebrated on September 5th each year to honour the invaluable contributions they make to society.
ALSO READ: Teachers’ Day 2023: History, Significance, and Key Facts About Shikshak Divas
This date coincides with the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s second President and first Vice President. The decision to celebrate his birthday as Teacher’s Day was influenced by his request when he became President in 1962. Rather than bigger celebrations, he suggested that the day be observed as a tribute to teachers.
WATCH: 10 Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes to Live By
Ever since then, September 5th has been celebrated as Teacher’s Day nationwide. Schools and educational institutions organize various cultural events to commemorate this day. The purpose of this celebration is to acknowledge the significant impact teachers have on society. In this article, we have put together some thoughtful gift ideas to consider for Teachers’ Day.
ALSO READ: Teachers’ Day 2023: 10 Books by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to Inspire and Enlighten You
- Wristwatch
A wristwatch is a very useful thing. Although we have smartphones that can tell time, not everyone wants to carry them all the time. Wristwatches are convenient because you can quickly glance at them to check the time. Teachers often need to keep track of time, making a wristwatch a thoughtful gift for them.
- Photo Collage
Teachers value the memories they share with their students. Giving your teacher a photo collage featuring pictures of you together is a touching gesture. This gift will remind your teacher of you, no matter how much time goes by.
- Pen Stand
Instead of simply gifting a pen, a pen stand can be a unique choice. It stands out and holds sentimental value, making it a special gift that your teacher will appreciate.
- Greeting Card
A classic choice, a greeting card is a way to express gratitude to your teacher. You can buy one or create a personalized card yourself. It’s a token of gratitude that a teacher can cherish.
- A Tea Or Coffee Mug
Many people enjoy drinking coffee or tea, including teachers. Giving a mug as a gift is a great idea, especially if your teacher is a chai or coffee lover. You can make it even more special by personalizing the mug.