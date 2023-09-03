Teachers' Day 2023: Celebrating the Doers, Dreamers, and Changemakers!

TEACHERS’ DAY 2023: The gift of knowledge is a far higher gift than that of food and clothes. It is even precious than giving life to a person; because the real life of human beings consists of knowledge. As Swami Vivekanand said, “Ignorance is death and knowledge is life." Life holds little value if it is lived in darkness, groping through ignorance and misery. The miseries of the world cannot be curbed by the physical help until a change in human nature.

American author Joyce Cary once stated, “It is the tragedy of the world that no one knows what he doesn’t know and the less a man knows the more sure he is that he knows everything."

Change is inevitable. What matters more than the past or the future is what lies within us. As teachers, it is important that we understand this first.

Being the teachers we should uncover the secrets to accessing our personal power, create a structure for maximizing our effectiveness with others, and learn to take responsibility for everything in our life, discover the key elements to accomplishment and to reach our goals in record time. Reveal our life and discover how honouring our core values can help us maximize productivity.

For centuries the Schooling system in the country has played a major role in integrating individuals into the societal frame work by institutionalizing dominant value, norm and belief system.

Today’s teachers have to be doers, they also have to be dreamers, schemers, helpers, mentors, role models, nurturers and inspirations.

May this effort leave us too large for worry, too strong for fear, too happy for sorrow and too noble for anger…. With this noble aspiration I wish all a Happy Teacher’s Day!

(The author is Director of Saviors Global School, Kharghar and Radhai Inksap School, Kamothe)