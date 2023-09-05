Teachers' Day 2023: Online Educators Who Left Corporate Jobs To Pursue Teaching

During Covid pandemic, when world became upside down, the conventional method of teaching also evolved. Without enough guidance and support, teachers in schools traversed and accepted the new normal. In this journey, many people who were earlier working in corporate sector changed their path and pursued their passion of teaching. They started and become YouTube educators and within months, become, one of the most subscribe educators. Here a list of well know Youtuber educators who left their corporate job and re-build there career.

SANDEEP MANOCHA- MANOCHA ACADEMY

A few months prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, Sandeep Manocha launched his YouTube channel after being inspired by the Khan Academy. However, the pandemic was what gave his channel millions of views. Manocha was born and raised in Kolkata and graduated from BITS Pilani with a degree in electrical engineering. He went to the University of Maryland for his master’s, though, and then joined the speech recognition team at Microsoft.

After seven years of successful career, his father’s rapid health decline forced him to return to India, but he continued working for Microsoft. However, he had been harboring a secret desire to launch his own business all along. Sandeep tried teaching in the University of Maryland. In fact his passion for teaching came from his mother, he shared with Indian Express.

Manocha began teaching through offline classes but then pandemic forced him to abandon the sessions. He instead try his hand at tutoring on YouTube. Sandeep started posting videos on YouTube as the pandemic spread and everything moved online. After receiving excellent comments, he decided to quit physical education programs and invested in online videos.

NAVIN REDDY- TELUSKO

The 34-year-old Navin Reddy formerly held positions as a corporate trainer and a software developer. While he initially launched a YouTube channel in 2011 to teach his underclassmen about Java technology and Graphics in C, he didn’t start using YouTube as his primary teaching platform until much later.

Navin instructs students in a variety of technologies, including Java, Python, JavaScript, Web Frameworks (Spring, Django), Blockchain, Mobile Development, and Databases. His students include engineering graduates, self-taught programmers, and corporate workers looking to advance their careers.

ROSHNI MUKHERJEE- LEARN O HUB

Roshni had been interested in teaching since she was in school, and she used to explain tiny concepts or chunks of the syllabus to her peers during group studies, which they admired. After earning her postgraduate degree, Roshni was hired by an IT company to work as a quality analyst.

She left her profession and opened a YouTube channel. For several years, she battled to find a balance between her family and content development time, which led to a break. Roshni rebranded her channel just before the pandemic; little did she anticipate that the Covid-19 would cause a surge in online instructors all around the world.