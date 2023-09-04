Teachers’ Day 2023: PM Modi Interacts With Winners of National Teachers’ Award

As many as 75 teachers from various parts of the country will be awarded the National Teachers’ Award 2023 tomorrow, September 5th. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with the winners of the award today. Last year too, Modi interacted with 46 teachers who were shortlisted for the awards.

Tomorrow, on Teacher’s Day, President Droupadi Murmu will present the National Teachers’ Award 2023 to 75 teachers. Out of the total teachers who will receive the award, 50 are from schools, 13 are from higher education, and 12 are from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

#WATCH | Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the winners of the National Teachers’ Award 2023 pic.twitter.com/QNAUlTAhQk— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023

The event will take place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, to be hosted by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education. Each recipient will receive a certificate of merit, a cash prize of Rs 50,000, and a silver medal.

“Teachers’ Day is an occasion when the nation honours the profession of teaching and recognises the services and efforts of teachers towards building the future of the students. A teacher is not merely someone who gives the knowledge of subjects for clearing examinations but a teacher is also a mentor and a guide who shows the right path to his student," President Murmu said.

The National Teacher Award provides public recognition to meritorious teachers serving in primary and secondary schools. The objective of conferring National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and recognize the unique contribution of the country’s finest teachers, who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education but have also The lives of the students have also been enriched.

“On the auspicious occasion of Teachers’ Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to all the teachers of the country. We salute our teachers who work persistently to shape the next generation to become more responsible citizens and most importantly good human beings," said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.