Happy Teachers Day 2023: Shikshak Divas Wishes, Messages, Quotes and Images for Your Guru & Mom

Teachers’ Day or Shikshak Divas observed on September 5 is dedicated to showing appreciation, respect, and recognition to our educators, including our mothers. This occasion serves as an opportunity to honour those who play a pivotal role in shaping our lives through education and guidance. Teachers’ Day is marked on the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s second president. His contributions to education and philosophy earned him the posthumous honour of the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.

ALSO READ: 25 Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Teachers’ Day 2023

To commemorate Shikshak Divas, educational institutions across the country organize various cultural programs and events. These activities showcase the talents of students and teachers alike, fostering a sense of unity and appreciation within the educational community. This year, let’s show our Guru and Mom how much we appreciate them. Let’s send them a message of thanks and gratitude. Let’s let them know how much they mean to us.

Teachers’ Day 2023 Wishes For Your Mom

1. To my dearest mother, Happy Teachers’ Day! You are the best teacher I could ever ask for. You have taught me so much, not just about academics, but also about life. You have always been there for me, guiding me and supporting me. I am so grateful for your love and dedication. Thank you for everything, Mom!

2. Mom, you are my first teacher. You taught me how to read, write, and count. You also taught me how to be kind, compassionate, and responsible. I am so grateful for your love and support. Happy Teachers’ Day!

3. Mom, you are the most amazing teacher I know. You are patient, understanding, and always willing to help. You have made learning fun and exciting for me. I am so lucky to have you as my mom. Happy Teachers’ Day!

4. Mom, you are my role model. You are a strong, independent woman who has achieved so much in her life. You have taught me that anything is possible if I set my mind to it. Thank you for being my inspiration. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Mom, you are my best friend. We can talk about anything and everything. You are always there for me, no matter what. I am so lucky to have you in my life. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Teachers’ Day 2023: Wishes To Share on Shikshak Divas 2023

1. Wishing you joy and happiness. You are an amazing teacher, and you only deserve the best.

2. Happy Teacher’s Day! It has been an honour to get to learn so many things from you; thank you for inspiring me! We need more instructors like you in our schools and universities.

3. Teacher, you have always challenged me to work hard and get good grades. I will always remember you. Happy Teacher’s Day!

ALSO READ: Teachers’ Day 2023: History, Significance, Traditions, Messages, and More

4. You are the spark, the inspiration, the guide, the candle to my life. I am deeply thankful that you are my teacher.

5. Our parents gave us life and it was you who taught us how to live it. You introduced honesty, integrity, and passion to our character. Happy Teacher’s Day!

6. The best teachers don’t give you the answer, but they spark within you the desire to find the answer yourself. Happy Teacher’s Day!

7. I feel so blessed to have a teacher like you who not only pushes me towards achieving my goal but also supports me in every step. Today I celebrate you for being selfless, devoted, hardworking, and the wisest person in the classroom. I am grateful to be your student. Happy Teacher’s Day!

8. Not everyone has a heart of gold and such dedication– but you do! You’re a truly inspiring individual who has taught so much more than simply curriculum. That is why I just wanted to let you know that your hard work, efforts, and care are much appreciated. Best wishes for this Teacher’s Day!

9. On this day we honour teachers like you, who give of themselves in all that they do. So thank you, my teacher, for all that you gave. I am grateful to be your student. Thank you for challenging me to be my best and instilling in me a passion for learning. Happy Teacher’s Day!

10. From ABC’s to red, white and blue; to history and mathematics too, all I want to say is a big THANK you!

Teachers’ Day 2023: Heartfelt Messages For Your Teachers

1. Thank you for being my teacher and my friend. You have taught me so much, and I am grateful for your guidance and support.

2. You are an inspiration to me. Thank you for showing me the power of education and the importance of never giving up on my dreams.

3. I am so lucky to have you as my teacher. You make learning fun and exciting, and you always know how to challenge me to do my best.

4. Thank you for everything you do. You are an amazing teacher, and I appreciate you more than you know.

ALSO READ: Teachers’ Day 2023: 5 Easy, Convenient Gift Ideas to Appreciate Your Favourite Educators

5. You have taught me so much more than just the subjects I need to know. You have taught me how to think critically, solve problems, and be a better person.

6. I am so grateful for your patience and understanding. You have always been there for me, even when I was struggling.

7. You are the best teacher I could have asked for. You are kind, compassionate, and dedicated. Thank you for making a difference in my life.

8. I will never forget the lessons you have taught me. They have helped me to become the person I am today.

9. Thank you for believing in me, even when I didn’t believe in myself. You have helped me to reach my full potential.

10. You are a true inspiration. You have made a difference in the lives of so many students. Thank you for everything you do.

Teachers’ Day 2023: Inspirational Quotes

1. The best teachers are those who show you where to look, but don’t tell you what to see. - Margaret Mead

2. The only thing that stands between a man and his achievement is the will to try and the belief that it is actually possible. - Joel Brown

3. The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle. - Steve Jobs

ALSO READ: Teachers’ Day 2023: 10 Books by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to Inspire and Enlighten You

4. The mind is not a vessel to be filled, but a fire to be ignited. - Plutarch

5. Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world. - Nelson Mandela

Teachers’ Day 2023: Best Greetings For Your Favourite Teachers

1. Happy Teachers’ Day to the best teacher in the world! I am so grateful for all that you have done for me.

2. Wishing you a very happy Teachers’ Day! You are an inspiration to us all.

3. May your Teachers’ Day be filled with joy, happiness, and love. Thank you for all that you do.

4. Wishing all the teachers a very happy Teachers’ Day! You are the backbone of our society.

WATCH: 10 Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes to Live By

5. Thank you for making learning fun and exciting. Happy Teachers’ Day!

6. With warm wishes on Teachers’ Day. Thank you for being a guiding light in our lives.

7. Happy Teachers’ Day to the most amazing teachers in the world! You make learning fun and exciting.

8. A big thank you to all the teachers for their hard work and dedication. Happy Teachers’ Day!

9. May you continue to inspire and motivate us to achieve our dreams. Happy Teachers’ Day!

10. Wishing all the teachers a very happy Teachers’ Day! You are the pillars of our society.

Teachers’ Day 2023: How to Celebrate Shikshak Divas 2023?