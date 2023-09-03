Teachers' Day 2023: Who Are The KVS Teachers Who Will Receive National Teacher Award on Sept 5?

Teachers Day 2023: Two teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or KVS have been selected for the National Teacher Award 2023. This honor will be given to Mujeeb Rahiman, a teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya Kanjikode, and Chetna Khambate of KV-2 BSF, Indore for quality teaching in school education and positive change in the lives of students.

Both the teachers will be honored with the National Teacher Award in New Delhi on the occasion of National Teachers Day on September 5, 2023. Every year September 5, the birth anniversary of former President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, is celebrated as National Teacher’s Day. On this occasion, teachers of the country are honored for their unique contribution.

Who is Mujeeb Rahiman?

Mujeeb Rahiman is a teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kanjikode. Dedicated to technology and work, Rahiman has made an important contribution to developing language skills in a new way and promoting interest in reading among the students. He has also made many innovations in the library. Due to this. his school library became the centre of educational activities.

Who is Chetna Khambate?

Chetna Khambate, also selected for the National Teacher Award, is a PGT (Biology) teacher in Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Indore. She has played an important role in creating a conducive learning environment for her students. Her biology lab is a dynamic centre of applied knowledge that is equipped with 3D models, teacher aids, charts, and interactive tools. This promotes an intense environment for the students.

On the occasion of National Teachers Day, 75 selected teachers from schools across the country will be honored with the National Teacher Award 2023. There are 50 school teachers, 13 from higher education and 12 from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship who will be awarded on the occasion. According to the information given by the Union Education Ministry, President Draupadi Murmu will award the teachers. Every teacher honored with the National Teacher Award on Teachers’ Day will be given Rs 50,000 in cash and a silver medal. Besides this, he or she will also get a chance to talk to the Prime Minister. Applications for this award were invited online earlier this year.