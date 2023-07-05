Telangana: ABVP Holds Protest Against Lack of Infrastructure in Govt Schools, High Fees in Pvt Schools

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Telangana, has called for a bandh to protest against the lack of infrastructure in government schools and the high fee is private schools. The student organisation has also demanded the recruitment of teachers against the vacant posts in several government schools. Chinthakayala Jhansi, ABVP Telangana’s State Secretary took part in the dharna program that was held in front of the Palamuru’s Collectorate office earlier today.

“State secretary Kumari was the chief guest at the dharna program in front of the collectorate called by the ABVP state branch at Palamuru district headquarters. @Jhansi_IN Participating state government will destabilize the education system and release 5,300 crore scholarships fee reimbursement,” the official Twitter handle of ABVP Telangana tweeted in Telugu.

All educational institutions across Andhra Pradesh are closed today, July 5, according to reports. The ABVP Telangana has demanded the state government fill the vacant posts of Mandal Education Officer (MEO) and District Educational Officer (DEO). They have further urged the state government to release the official notification on the recruitment soon.

The student organisation has also demanded quality meals in government schools and hostels as well as action against the corporate educational institutions that are running without permits.

ABVP called for action to be taken against the exploitation of parents and students in the name of donations, cultural activities, fees, and well as textbooks by schools. According to the ABVP Telangana leaders, both government and private schools are not functioning for the welfare or benefit of students and their parents.

Previously, the student organisation had called for a ‘Telangana School Bandh’ on the same issue. The ‘Telangana School Bandh’ then solely impacted the private schools, while government schools remained open. The ABVP school bandh was organised to draw attention to the persistent issues in Telangana’s schools.

Meanwhile, ABVP had also announced a state-wide educational institutional strike in Kerala on June 23 in protest against a police lathi charge on an ABVP march on June 16.