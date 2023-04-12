Telangana Adds 200 MBBS Seats In 2023-24 With Two New Medical Colleges

The National Medical Commission ( NMC) has approved two new medical colleges, each with 100 MBBS seats for the academic year 2023-24, in Telangana. The announcement was made by Telangana Health Minister, Sri Thaneeru Harish Rao on April 8. The two medical colleges will be set up at sites in the Kamareddy and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad districts of the state.

These new colleges are aimed at boosting medical institutions and healthcare facilities in the rural areas of Telangana.

Confirming the development, T Harish Rao, in a tweet said, “This is a significant step towards achieving CM Sri KCR Garu’s vision of having the medical college in every district. 7 more medical colleges are at various levels of permissions in Telangana.”. He added that the upcoming medical colleges will also be beneficial to medical professionals.

In a true essence of #ArogyaTelangana, now healthcare facilities will further strengthen in rural areas, Two more medical colleges in #Telangana, Kamareddy & Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts got permission with 100 MBBS seats in each college This is a significant step towards…

According to the NMC’s letter of permission, which was posted on Twitter, the application for a new medical college at Government Medical College, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, under Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal, with an annual intake of 100 MBBS seats for the academic year 2023-2024 has been approved.

Whereas for Kamareddy district, the proposal to establish a new medical college with an annual intake of 100 MBBS seats for the academic year 2023-2024 has been approved on the condition that all deficiencies identified by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) be corrected within three months.

Overall, the Telangana government is building nine medical colleges for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year. This included the two colleges approved by NMC on Saturday. The other medical colleges will be coming up at Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jangaon, and Nirmal.

T Harish Rao also inaugurated new facilities at Nature Cure Hospital in Begumpet. It is estimated to cost around 10 crores, reported by the New Indian Express. At the event, the health minister emphasised on his government’s commitment to better healthcare facilities for the citizen.

There are currently 834 AYUSH dispensaries, five colleges, and four research hospitals in the state while some others are under construction at Vikarabad, Bhupalpally, and Siddipet. Telangana added over a thousand MBBS seats with the launch of eight government medical colleges in November last year.

