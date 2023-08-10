Telangana Educational Institutions To Remain Close On August 29, 30; Check Details

The Director Of School Education, Hyderabad has asked the educational institutions in the state to close on August 29 and 30, 2023. In an official notification, the Secretary of the Telangana State Public Service Commission has urged the director to close school to conduct TSPC Group 2 examination. The School Education Board has ‘identified’ certain schools were the TSPC Group 2 Service Recruitment examination will be conducted.

Therefore, the District Educational Officers are requested by the Secretary to take necessary actions and declare holiday for all the educational institutions identified to conduct of the Group 2 Service Recruitment Examination on August 29 and 30, 2023. The TSPSC Group 2 Notification for the positions of ACTO, Sub-Registrar, Prohibition & Excise Sub Inspector, among others, was announced by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). The TSPSC Group 2 application was started on January 18, 2023, and the concluded on February 16, 2023. A total of 783 positions have been announced.

The TSPSC Group 2 Selection Process comprises of a written exam. According to the TSPSC, the exam would be administered using an OMR system. The candidates will be chosen based on the marks they receive in the examination. In addition to receiving the minimal passing score, candidates must also achieve the exam’s cutoff score. There are 4 papers in the Group 2 Written exam for TSPSC. There are 600 total exam points. The written exam will be administered in English, Telugu, and Urdu.

The Group 2 post determines the TSPSC Group 2 Pay-scale, which varies. For various Group 2 posts, multiple TSPSC Group 2 salaries are available. The monthly pay range for TSPSC Group 2 is Rs.38,890 to 1,24,150. It consists of the base salary and any additional benefits that the Telangana government has authorized.

Meanwhile, TSPSC Group 1 results will be released soon. It is expected that the results will be released by first or mid week of August. The Commission has not announced any date or time for the results yet.