Telangana Government Rolls Out Jobs For Women At Children’s Home In Mulugu District

A job notification has been issued recently by the Telangana government, providing jobs for women. The notification was issued by the Department of Welfare of Women, Children, Differently Abled and The Elderly, in the district of Mulugu, Telangana. The vacancies available are for Children Homes. Six posts are available for the candidates as office in-charge, office subordinate, sevak cook, night guard and paramedical staff. The authorities want women candidates to apply for the available vacancies. The selection process involves an interview and computer test. Check out other details related to the jobs here.

Vacancies available: 6

Application Link: https://mulugu.telangana.gov.in/children-homes-recruitment-notification-wdcw-dept/

For Officer-in-charge (Superintendent):

Eligibility- The candidate should have a postgraduate degree in Social Work/Sociology/ Child Development/ Human Rights Administration/ Psychology/ Psychiatry/ Law/Public Health/ Community Resource Management from a recognised university.

Experience: 3 years of experience is required at least, in which the candidate has worked with a governmental or non-governmental organisation.

Proficiency in computers is also a requirement.

Salary: Rs 33,100 per month

Office-subordinate or Attender:

Eligibility: 7th class pass, and should be able to read and write Telugu.

Salary: Rs 6,944 per month

Helper:

Eligibility: 7th class pass, experience in cooking and housework is preferred, especially in institutions

Salary: Rs 7,944 per month

Night Guard:

Eligibility: 7th class pass, female employees are preferred in girl’s child care institutions. The candidate should have an experience of 3 years as a watch guard or a security professional.

Salary: Rs 7,944 per month

Para-medical staff:

Eligibility: Candidates should have qualifications in a midwifery course or general nursing. Experience of 2 years is preferred, especially working with children.

Salary: Rs 11,916 per month

Cook:

Eligibility: 7th class pass, experience of at least 2 years is required in cooking every day for a minimum of 50 children.

Salary: Rs 9,930 per month

The age limit for all the candidates must be between 21 to 35 years, as stated in the notification. All the applications are submitted in the office at Mulugu, Telangana.