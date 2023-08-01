Telangana Govt Nods For 8 New Medical Colleges With 1 College Per District

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has approved setting up of eight new medical colleges in the state. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held on July 31 and chaired by the CM. Further the decision is taken to set set up each colleges in a district. This decision has made Telangana the only state in the country with one medical college in every district claims the government.

This will further increase the MBBS seats in the state by 800. As informed the State Ministry, these new medical colleges will have an intake capacity of 100 MBBS seats. It has to remembered that 85 percent of the total seats will be reserved under state quota and admission will be done after state counselling procedures. In Telangana, state counselling is supervised by Kaloji Narayana Rao University Of Health Sciences.

The State Health Minister T. Harish Rao informed the media that around 43 percent of the seats in government medical colleges across India is added by Telangana. These medical colleges will be established in Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Mulugu, Warangal, Medak, Yadadri Bhongiri, Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts. Other than the medical colleges, the minsitry issued about the damages incurred by the state because of heavy rainfall.

The overall number of MBBS seats has increased dramatically over the past eight years to 3,790. The press statement stated that an additional 800 seats from the eight newly-approved medical colleges will bring the overall number of seats in government medical colleges throughout the state’s 33 districts up to 4,590.

