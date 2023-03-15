Telangana Govt Orders Half-day Classes for all Schools Starting Today, Check New Timings

The Telangana government has ordered all schools in the state to function for reduced hours till the last day of the ongoing academic year. Half-day schools will commence today, March 15, and continue till April 24, the order reads.

The Telangana government announced reduced hours of operation for all schools across the state, ostensibly in the wake of the approaching summer with temperatures in Hyderabad already touching 36-38 degrees Celsius.

The circular from the Director of School Education informed regional joint directors and district educational officers to implement half-day classes. New school timings in Telangana will be 8 am to 12:30 pm and mid-day meals will be distributed at 12:30 pm.

The order applies to all schools – primary, upper primary, and high schools under government, government-aided, and private managements. The officials were asked to communicate the order to schools and monitor its implementation.

Reportedly, special classes for 10th standard students would however continue, in view of their SSC preparation. The students are going to take their exams in the month of April and schools that are functioning as SSC centers will continue to function from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“The special classes shall continue for preparing Class X students for the SSC Public Examination April 2023. The schools which have SSC Examination Centres shall function from 1.00 PM to 5.00 PM," the order reads.

It further added “All the Regional Joint, Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers in the state are hearby directed to communicate the above orders to the schools functioning under all managements and monitor the implementation."

