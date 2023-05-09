TS Inter Result 2023: TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Exams From June 4, Re-verification From May 10

The Controller of Examination for Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the first-year and second-year exam results for 2023. The Telangana board will conduct the inter-supplementary exams from June 4 to June 9. Candidates who failed the board exams and want another chance to earn better grades can apply for the supplementary exams on the Telangana Board’s official website.

The Telangana board will begin the intermediate recounting or re-verification applications from May 10 to May 16. Students who have taken the TS board exams and would like to submit their answer sheets for re-evaluation can do so by visiting the board’s official website and submitting their applications. After the re-evaluation procedure, students whose grades have changed can receive their updated mark sheets from the official website.

TS Inter Result 2023 LIVE

The results were announced at a press conference by Telangana’s minister of education, Sabitha Indra Reddy, at 11 AM. The TS Intermediate first-year exams were administered by the Telangana board from March 15 to April 3, and the second-year exams took place from March 16 to April 4.

Candidates can also obtain the Telangana Inter results 2023 by logging in with their roll number and password on the board’s results portal. Students have access to their exam results at the official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in.

TS Inter Results 2023 Latest Updates

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET-2023) ranks will be calculated without considering the TS Inter or class 12 board exam marks this year. The TS EAMCET 2023 will be held tomorrow, May 10, by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH). Candidates can download the hall tickets at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The engineering exam will be held on May 10 and 11. The agriculture and pharmacy stream exam will be conducted from May 12 to 14. The exams will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM and from 3 PM to 6 PM.

