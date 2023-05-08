Telangana Inter 1st And 2nd Year Results For 2023 Likely To Be Released Tomorrow At 11AM

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will likely declare the Telangana State Intermediate result 2023 for the first and second years on May 9 at 11 AM. Students who sat for the Telangana 1st and 2nd-year intermediate examinations 2023 can view their results at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in, respectively. The Telangana Intermediate results 2023 can be accessed on the candidate portal by students by entering their roll number and password.

This year’s TS Inter exams were carried out in March and April by the Telangana board. The Inter 1st year exams were held from March 15 to April 3, and the 2nd-year exam was conducted from March 16 to April 4 at various exam venues throughout the state. The exams were held in single shifts from 9 AM to 12 PM.

TS Intermediate Results 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the homepage’s “result" section.

Step 3: Depending on the exam attempted, select the Inter First- or Second-Year Results link.

Step 4: On the new window, fill out the fields as directed with the required credentials, then select “Submit."

Step 5: The results will be shown on the screen of your device.

Step 6: Save the Inter result and print a copy of it for future records.

Students must obtain a minimum of 35 per cent in order to pass the TS Intermediate exams. The total number of candidates who took the TS Inter examinations this year was 9,47,699. Of these, 4,82,677 students took the exams for the Inter first year and 4,65,022 candidates took the exams for the TS inter second year. According to reports, the Telangana board is reviewing the Intermediate results to ensure that there are no errors made before they are announced to the students.

The Telangana Intermediate result was officially released by the TSBIE on June 28 of last year. Students in the first year achieved a pass percentage of 63.32 per cent, while those in the second year achieved a pass percentage of 67.16 per cent.

Read all the Latest Education News here