Telangana Inter Results 2023 Likely To Be Out By May 15, Check Details

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to declare the Telangana State Inter Results 2023 next month. According to local media reports, the Telangana State 1st year (Class 11) and 2nd year (Class 12) inter results are expected to be declared in the first half of May. Once declared, the results will be made available to the candidates through the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. TSBIE has reportedly completed the evaluation process for the answer scripts.

With the completion of the evaluation process, the Telangana State Board will carry out decoding wherein the marks of students will be counted. Following this, the TS Inter result date will be announced. The results are expected to be declared by May 15.

Apart from the official website, students can download their results from other websites too – which include bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, and results.gov.in.

TS Inter Results 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit TSBIE’s official portal at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link provided for Intermediate Result 2023, when available.

Step 3: On the new page, students will have to enter their hall ticket number and other details on the portal. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The TS Inter Results 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results and download the scorecard.

According to the official schedule, the Inter first-year exam began on March 15 and conclude on April 3. While the second-year exam began on March 16 and ended on April 4. The Inter 1st and 2nd-year exams were held in a single shift starting from 9 am to 12 noon. The practical exams for both the classes (general and vocational courses) commenced on February 15 and ended on March 2.

To pass the TS Inter exams, students need to score a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject. To get an A grade, candidates need to score 750 marks or above. Those who score between 600 to 749 are assigned grade B. Students who get between 500 to 599 are given grade C and those scoring between 350 to 499 get grade D. Candidates from the PWD category should score at least 25 per cent marks to pass the exam.

