Telangana LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Opens Correction Window At lawcet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has begin its correction services for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET). Candidates who have successfully registered and filled the application form for the TS LAWCET, and PGLCET 2023 now have the option to correct the form. The correction window of application form concludes by May 10. Candidates can correct the form through official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

To make changes to their TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2023 application forms, candidates must login with their registration number, payment reference number, qualification number, hall ticket number, mobile number, and date of birth. For admission to a variety of undergraduate and graduate programmes in Telangana’s colleges and universities, the Telangana CETs are held.

TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023: HOW TO CORRECT THE FORM

Step 1: Visit the official website through this link, lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate the link to correct the application forms of TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023.

Step 3: Select the link.

Step 4: The website will ask for login credentials like date of birth or application number. A candidate has to fill the Captcha code.

Step 5: Select the submit button. The application form will be displayed on the screen. Students can correct the section and categories they want to.

Step 6: Download the application form for future reference.

TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023: EXAM PATTERN

The entrance exam will be conducted into three categories— general knowledge, current events, and aptitude for the study of law. They will carry a total of 120 questions with a duration of 90 minutes. The test will be conducted in either English and Urdu or English and Telugu. There won’t be any negative marking. PGLCET-2023 and TS-LAWCET are set to be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in 20 designated centres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

