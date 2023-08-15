Telangana OSS SSC, Intermediate 2023 Exam Fee Schedule Released, How to Check

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announced the exam fee schedule for SSC and intermediate examinations slated to be held in October. The fee schedule is available on the official website — telanganaopenschool.org.

“It is hereby notified that the Telangana Open School Society SSC and Intermediate Public Examinations will be held in October 2023. The schedule for payment of examination fees by the Learners through the official website telanganaopenschool.org or Meeseva/TS Online centres in the State,” read the official notification.

The exam fee can be paid between August 21 and 30 without a fine. If the fee is paid between August 31 and 4, the fee fine of Rs 25 will be charged per paper. If the fee is paid between September 5 to 9, then candidates will have to pay a fine of Rs 50 per paper.

The notification further stated that under any circumstances, Challan/DDs payments are not accepted. All the payments have to be online through TOSS’ official website.

“If any of the examination fee remittance dates is declared as a holiday, the immediate next working day is to be reckoned as the remittance date," the notification further stated.

TOSS SSC and Inter fees schedule: How to check

Step 1 - Go to the official website of the Telangana Open School Society, telanganaopenschool.org

Step 2 - Locate the link on the homepage which reads TOSS SSC and Intermediate

Step 3 - Click on the exam fee schedule link

Step 4 - The fee schedule for the TOSS SSC and intermediate exam will appear on the screen

Step 5 - Download the check TOSS SSC and inter fee schedule

Step 6 - Take out the print of the schedule for future reference.

Telangana Open School Society, Hyderabad, announced the SSC or Intermediate results 2023 (April/May) on June 16. The Intermediate examination took place from April 25 to May 4 whereas the SSC exam was conducted between April 25 and May 3.

Students who took the class 10 and class 12 examinations can check and download their TOSS SSC results 2023 and TS open inter results 2023 by visiting the official website at telanganaopenschool.org. Candidates will be needed to enter their login credentials including roll number to check their results. The exam authority also released a marks memo along with the results