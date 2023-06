Telangana School Principal, Teachers Booked For Opposing To Student Wearing Scarf In Classroom

A case was registered against the principal and three teachers of a private school here for allegedly objecting to a student wearing a scarf as per her religious choice, police said on Saturday.

The case was booked following a complaint by a 10th standard student who claimed that an objection was raised to her wearing the scarf on June 23, they said.

The girl was allegedly told not to wear a scarf inside the classroom, they said.

The case was registered under different sections of IPC, including Section 298 (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) and also the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, they said.