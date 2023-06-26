CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Telangana School Principal, Teachers Booked For Opposing To Student Wearing Scarf In Classroom
1-MIN READ

Telangana School Principal, Teachers Booked For Opposing To Student Wearing Scarf In Classroom

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 17:31 IST

Hyderabad, India

The girl was allegedly told not to wear a scarf inside the classroom (Representative Image)

The girl was allegedly told not to wear a scarf inside the classroom (Representative Image)

The case was filed after a complaint from a 10th grade girl who stated that an objection was raised to her wearing the scarf on June 23

A case was registered against the principal and three teachers of a private school here for allegedly objecting to a student wearing a scarf as per her religious choice, police said on Saturday.

The case was booked following a complaint by a 10th standard student who claimed that an objection was raised to her wearing the scarf on June 23, they said.

The girl was allegedly told not to wear a scarf inside the classroom, they said.

The case was registered under different sections of IPC, including Section 298 (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) and also the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, they said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Education News
first published:June 26, 2023, 17:31 IST
last updated:June 26, 2023, 17:31 IST