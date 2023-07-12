CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » Telangana Schools, Colleges Observed Bandh, After AISF Protest Over Fee Exploitation
1-MIN READ

Telangana Schools, Colleges Observed Bandh, After AISF Protest Over Fee Exploitation

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 11:43 IST

Telangana, India

The student unions across the state are raising their voice against irregularities in the education sector of the state (Representative Image)

The student unions across the state are raising their voice against irregularities in the education sector of the state (Representative Image)

Student bodies like AISF, ABVP have called for bandh in Telangana over fee exploitations, lack of infrastructure and high number of unfilled vacancy on various positions

The All India Students’ Federation (AISF) among other student groups have called for bandh of schools and colleges in Telangana. It is reported that several school and college students have joined the march over issues that plague state’s education sector. However, there is no official word shared by any leaders from the state. The student unions across the state are raising their voice against irregularities in the education sector of the state that includes, fee exploitation, lack of infrastructure, among others.

It is not the first time when calls for bandh was given earlier on June 26, ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) asked students to join schools and colleges over hike in fees. These protestors are claiming that both private and government schools are not working for the benefit of students and parents. Further they have urged to stop prescribing and selling expensive textbooks. Another concern student bodies share is vacant seats in the educational institutions. The body allegedly contended that 15, 000 posts are vacant to recruit teachers on positions like MEO and DSC.

Meanwhile other states in the country due to incessant rainfall have closed there school and colleges. Places like Delhi, Haryana, Gurugram, Manali, Himachal Pradesh and others are flooded severely with downpour and failed drainage system. Haryana’s Kurukshetra University has postponed the entrance examination for both UG, PG courses owing to rainfall and new dates for the same is not released yet.

In Himachal Pradesh, considering the heavy destruction caused by incessant rain across the state, the directorate of Higher Education of Himachal Pradesh has decided to reschedule and prepone or adjust the monsoon break in government and private schools. The government and private schools functioning in the state and affiliated to CBSE/ICSE/any other Education Board may take the decision regarding closing of schools at their own level keeping in view the local weather conditions.

Government in Punjab has ordered closure of all schools till July 13 because of rainfall in the state. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced school closure through a tweet. Due to heavy rainfall, several regions of Punjab have witnessed waterlogging. Many roads and residential localities have been inundated due to heavy rain.

first published:July 12, 2023, 11:43 IST
last updated:July 12, 2023, 11:43 IST