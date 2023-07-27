Telangana Education Dept Declares Holiday for Schools, Colleges Tomorrow Due to Heavy Rains

The Telangana government has declared a holiday for schools, colleges, and all educational institutions across the state tomorrow, July 28, amid heavy rains and waterlogging. A red alert has been issued for eight districts. “Government has decided to extend holiday for all educational institutions (govt, aided and private) in the state on 28.07.2023 (Friday) keeping in view incessant rains and adverse weather conditions.," reads the official notice by the education department.

Schools in Telangana will also remain closed on July 29 due to Muharram. The state education minister, Sabita Indra Reddy had earlier declared a two-day holiday on July 26 and 27 for all educational institutions in the state, both private and public, due to the ongoing heavy rains, after approval by chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao. This announcement was made by the directorate of school education in Telangana and Hyderabad. The instructions stated, “immediate orders are to be issued in this regard."

The Telangana government has now also put the entire state administration on high alert. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said that as per the directions of CM KCR, the flood situation in the state is being constantly monitored by senior officials along with district collectors and superintendents of the police, reported IANS. Several districts in the state, particularly North Telangana have been experiencing continuous rains since Wednesday night. Rainfall ranging from 30 to 40 cm has been recorded in the districts here.

The state government had earlier issued orders to change the school timings in Telangana. As per the orders, schools will start at 9.30 am. Primary schools will function till 4.15 pm. Upper primary and high schools will function till 4.45 pm. The decision was taken because of the heavy rains. These new timings were applicable to all schools in the state except the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, which were instructed to follow the usual academic calendar.