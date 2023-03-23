CHANGE LANGUAGE
Telangana Schools, Govt Offices To Observe Holiday On Ram Navami
1-MIN READ

Telangana Schools, Govt Offices To Observe Holiday On Ram Navami

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 12:12 IST

Hyderabad, India

All educational centres and government offices will remain closed on Rama Navami.

Ram Navami is observed on the ninth day of the Chaitra month, marking the birth of Lord Ram.

The first day of Chaitra Navratri is observed with great enthusiasm across India. Chaitra Navratri, as per Hindu custom, occurs in the first month of the Chaitra Hindu lunar calendar. Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka celebrate the festival as Ugadi. This year, Ugadi was celebrated on March 22. On this auspicious occasion, the Telangana Government issued a notice granting a holiday on March 22. Schools, in the two Telugu states, remained shut on the aforementioned date, following orders by the governments.

With the conclusion of Ugadi, people are once again gearing up for another holy festival - Ram Navami. Ram Navami is observed on the ninth day of the Chaitra month, marking the birth of Lord Ram. This year, Ram Navami will fall on March 30. The Telangana government has announced a holiday on March 30 as well. As per the notice issued on the website, all educational centres and government offices will remain closed on Rama Navami.

On March 13, the Telangana government stated that all schools within the state would operate for shortened hours beginning March 15. This was ostensibly done in anticipation of the impending summer, with temperatures in Hyderabad already reaching 36–38 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, regional joint directors and district educational officers were advised to implement half-day school timings from March 15 until the final working day of the academic year on April 24 by the Director of School Education’s circular.

In Andhra Pradesh, however, the rule might be altered a little, with schools holding one-day classes instead of half-day ones, only in the first week of April.

first published:March 23, 2023, 12:12 IST
last updated:March 23, 2023, 12:12 IST