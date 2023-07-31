Telangana Schools to Remain Closed Today Due to Rains?

In the wake of heavy rains across Telangana, schools, colleges, and all educational institutions are likely to remain closed today, July 31. However, an official confirmation is awaited. The state education minister, Sabita Indra Reddy had earlier announced holidays for schools and colleges on July 20, 21, 26, and 27. Although schools were open on the 24, almost 80 per cent of the students were absent. While July 29 was a holiday due to Muharram, schools were closed on July 30, Sunday. In total, in the last 10 days, including Sundays, there have been eight to nine days of holidays across the state schools.

According to the Meteorological Department, more than 64 cm of rainfall has been recorded in Mulugu districts. Due to heavy rains, ponds are already bursting in many districts. In some districts, rivers overflowed and water entered the villages. Even if the rains subside, there is no possibility of schools reopening immediately. Due to torrential rains, flood water has entered houses and about 5,000 schools across the state.

Around 3,000 schools have accumulated mud. In more than 6,000 schools, due to water on the campus, the walls got wet and water got into the electrical boards. It seems that 78 per cent of the schools are unable to organise mid-day meals even after the rains subside. The state government had earlier issued orders to change the school timings in Telangana, as per which, schools will start at 9.30 am.

Apart from that, students staying in government hostels have also gone home. Even if the schools are opened, many places from rural areas will not be able to return immediately as the transport system has been damaged.

Furthermore, the IMD has also said that rain is likely to occur in many districts on July 31. Due to this, they are demanding to give leave to the students today as well. The Medical and Health Department is warning that there is a possibility of dengue, malaria, and epidemics due to rains.