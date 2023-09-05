Telangana Set To Open 9 New Govt Medical Colleges In September

The Telangana state government announced the opening of nine new medical colleges in September. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will virtually inaugurate the medical colleges in Hyderabad on September 15. With the establishment, the state will add 900 MBBS seats at the colleges and government general hospitals.

In addition, the Telangana state government intends to build at least one government medical college in each district by next year, bringing the total number of medical colleges to 34.

The state government issued a set of directives in July 2023 to establish eight new government medical institutions throughout the state. These colleges and government general hospitals will each have 100 MBBS seats available.

The colleges will be set up at Yadadri in Yadadri Bhongir district, Mulugu in Mulugu district, Maheshwaram in Rangareddy district, Gadwal in Jogulamba Gadwal district, Medak in Medak district, Narsampet in Warangal district, Narayanpet in Narayanpet district, and Qutbullapur in Medchal Malkajgiri district. Furthermore, two of these colleges will be built on the outskirts of Hyderabad, in Maheshwaram and Qutubullapur.

Meanwhile, Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao stated that Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao’s ambition of one medical college for one district will soon become a reality, as per FPJ. According to Rao, Telangana has 43 per cent of the new MBBS seats in India’s government medical institutes. He also asserted that Telangana will get 900 additional MBBS seats in government medical institutes in India for the 2023-24 academic year.

The eight new colleges would provide additional options for students to continue medical education and further improve healthcare services in districts, according to the Telangana Health Minister. Reportedly, there were only five government medical colleges in 2014, according to officials (which included Osmania, Gandhi, Warangal Kakatiya, Nizamabad, and Adilabad RIMS). In the last nine years, the state government has approved the establishment of 29 new government medical colleges.

Currently, 3,915 MBBS medical seats are available in the state’s 26 government medical colleges. In addition, 4,600 MBBS seats have been made accessible in 28 private medical colleges. In the state, there are a total of 8,515 MBBS seats available.

Admissions to 85 per cent of seats in the state are handled by Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences via NEET state counselling, while the admissions to the remaining 15 per cent are administered by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under All India Quota (AIQ).