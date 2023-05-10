TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Manabadi Class 10 Result Today, How to Check?

CHANGE LANGUAGE
TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Manabadi TS SSC Results: Once released, the Telangana Board SSC results will be made available to the students online at bse.telangana.gov.in

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 10:28 IST

Telangana, India

TS SSC Result 2023: To pass the 10th exams, a candidate must score at least 35 per cent marks (Representative image)

TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana will release the SSC or class 10th results 2023 today, May 10. Once released, the Telangana Board SSC results will be made available to the students online at bse.telangana.gov.in, and bseresults.telangana.gov.in. Students will have to enter their roll number and password to access the Telangana SSC results 2023 on the candidate portal.

To pass the TS SSC exams, a candidate must score at least 35 per cent marks. To get an A grade, candidates need to score 750 marks or above. Those who score between 600 to 749 are assigned grade Read More

May 10, 2023 10:28 IST

TS SSC Result 2023: Result Today, What Next?

After the TS SSC results 2023 are declared today, students who pass the exam will be able to go for admission to Class 11. Candidates will be required to choose a stream- science, commerce, or arts for higher studies.

May 10, 2023 10:23 IST

TS SSC Result 2023: What Will The Scorecard Consist?

The TS SSC result 2023 includes the student’s name, marks, result status, qualifying status, and other details. The board will also release the subject-wise grades for the exams.

May 10, 2023 10:17 IST

TS SSC 10th Result 2023: Check Result Directly From News18

May 10, 2023 10:13 IST

TS SSC 10th Result 2023: Girls Outperformed Boys Last Year

In 2022, girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 92.45 per cent and pass percentage of boys was 87.61 per cent.

May 10, 2023 10:09 IST

TS SSC Result 2023: Nearly 5 lakh Students Await Results

Around 4.90 lakh students registered for class 10 exams this year. The result for the same will be released today at 12 PM

May 10, 2023 10:04 IST

TS SSC 10th Result 2023: When Were Exam Conducted?

The 10th class exams were held in Telangana from April 3 to April 13. The exam was conducted in a single shift from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM.

May 10, 2023 09:59 IST

TS SSC Result 2023: Past 5 Year's Pass Percentage

2022- 90 per cent

2021- 100 per cent

2020- 100 per cent

2019- 92.43 per cent

2018- 83.78 [er cent

May 10, 2023 09:54 IST

TS SSC 10th Result 2023: Passing Marks

Candidates are required to score a passing mark of 35 per cent overall and in each subject to clear the exam.

May 10, 2023 09:49 IST

TS SSC Result 2023: Alternative Websites to Check Class 10 Result

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results through these alternative websites:

— results.cgg.gov.in

— manabadi.co.in

— news18.com

— digilocker.gov.in

— bie.telangana.gov.in

— examresults.ts.nic.in

May 10, 2023 09:45 IST

TS SSC 10th Result 2023: Keep Your Hall Ticket Ready

Keep your SSC exam hall tickets ready.  Students will have to enter their roll number and password to access the Telangana SSC results 2023 on the candidate portal.

May 10, 2023 09:41 IST

TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: No Announcement of Toppers

Just like Inter results, the names of SSC toppers will not be revealed. In the result press release, key details like pass percentage, grade-wise results, etc. will be shared.

May 10, 2023 09:36 IST

TS SSC Result 2023: Last Year Pass Percentage

In the year 2022, the overall pass percentage was 90 percent.

May 10, 2023 09:32 IST

TS SSC 10th Result 2023: How to Check Via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to the Digilocker website at digilocker.gov.in. You can also install the Digilocker app on your mobile device.

Step 2: Next, look for the sign-in option on the upper left corner of the page, and sign-up.

Step 3: Enter the name on your Aadhaar card, date of birth, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Sign in with your credentials.

Step 5: Select TSBIE from the ‘education’ category.

Step 6: Select the category “TS SSC exam result 2023″.

Step 7: Put in your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be displayed on your screen.

May 10, 2023 09:28 IST

TS SSC 10th Result 2023: How to Check Via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone.

Step 2: Enter TSGEN1 or TSGEN2 along with your registration number.

Step 3: Send it to 56263.

Step 4: The Telangana Inter result 2022 will be sent out to the same phone number shortly.

May 10, 2023 09:26 IST

TS SSC 10th Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit bse.telangana.gov.in, the official website of TSBIE.

Step 2: Click on the TS SSC result 2023 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Once a new window opens, enter your roll number and click on submit.

Step 4: The Telangana SSC 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download a copy of the result and take a printout of it for future records.

May 10, 2023 09:16 IST

TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Who Will Announce Results?

The Minister for Education, Sabitha Indra Reddy, will release the Telangana SSC exam results for 2023 today at 12 noon at Godavari Auditorium, SCERT Complex, Hyderabad.

May 10, 2023 09:13 IST

TS SSC Result 2023: Websites to Check Result

bse.telangana.gov.in

bseresults.telangana.gov.in

May 10, 2023 09:10 IST

TS SSC Result 2023: Check Class 10th Result Time

Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana will announce the Telangana TS SSC 10th Result today at 12 noon.

B. Students who get between 500 to 599 are given grade C and those scoring between 350 to 499  get grade D. Candidates from the PWD category should score at least 25 per cent marks to pass the exam.

The 10th class exams were held in Telangana from April 3 to April 13. A total of 7,39,493 students wrote the exams. Candidates are required to score a passing mark of 35 per cent overall and in each subject to clear the exam. Recently in Telangana, there had been news of TSPSC paper leakages. Therefore, the board authorities are checking the Telangana SSC papers twice to ensure error-free exam results.

In 2022, the TS SSC results were announced on June 30. The overall pass percentage was at 90 per cent. A total of 5,09,307 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 5,04,398 took the 10th exam. Girls performed better than boys last year. While the pass percentage among girls was 92.45 per cent, among boys, it was 87.61 per cent.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the Inter 1st and 2nd-year result 2023 today, May 9. The pass percentage for 1st year is 63.85 per cent which means out of the total 4,33,082 students, 2,72,208 students cleared the exams. In the case of the 2nd year, out of the total of 3,80,920 students, 2,56,241 cleared exams with a pass percentage of 67.26 per cent.

Read all the Latest Education News here

