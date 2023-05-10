TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Manabadi Class 10 Result Today, How to Check?

TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana will release the SSC or class 10th results 2023 today, May 10. Once released, the Telangana Board SSC results will be made available to the students online at bse.telangana.gov.in, and bseresults.telangana.gov.in. Students will have to enter their roll number and password to access the Telangana SSC results 2023 on the candidate portal.

To pass the TS SSC exams, a candidate must score at least 35 per cent marks. To get an A grade, candidates need to score 750 marks or above. Those who score between 600 to 749 are assigned grade Read More