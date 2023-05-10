TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Manabadi Class 10 Result Today, How to Check?

Live now
Curated By: Damini Solanki
Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 10:28 IST
Telangana, India
TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana will release the SSC or class 10th results 2023 today, May 10. Once released, the Telangana Board SSC results will be made available to the students online at bse.telangana.gov.in, and bseresults.telangana.gov.in. Students will have to enter their roll number and password to access the Telangana SSC results 2023 on the candidate portal.
To pass the TS SSC exams, a candidate must score at least 35 per cent marks. To get an A grade, candidates need to score 750 marks or above. Those who score between 600 to 749 are assigned grade Read More
After the TS SSC results 2023 are declared today, students who pass the exam will be able to go for admission to Class 11. Candidates will be required to choose a stream- science, commerce, or arts for higher studies.
The TS SSC result 2023 includes the student’s name, marks, result status, qualifying status, and other details. The board will also release the subject-wise grades for the exams.
In 2022, girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 92.45 per cent and pass percentage of boys was 87.61 per cent.
Around 4.90 lakh students registered for class 10 exams this year. The result for the same will be released today at 12 PM
The 10th class exams were held in Telangana from April 3 to April 13. The exam was conducted in a single shift from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM.
2022- 90 per cent
2021- 100 per cent
2020- 100 per cent
2019- 92.43 per cent
2018- 83.78 [er cent
Candidates are required to score a passing mark of 35 per cent overall and in each subject to clear the exam.
Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results through these alternative websites:
— results.cgg.gov.in
— manabadi.co.in
— news18.com
— digilocker.gov.in
— bie.telangana.gov.in
— examresults.ts.nic.in
Keep your SSC exam hall tickets ready. Students will have to enter their roll number and password to access the Telangana SSC results 2023 on the candidate portal.
Just like Inter results, the names of SSC toppers will not be revealed. In the result press release, key details like pass percentage, grade-wise results, etc. will be shared.
In the year 2022, the overall pass percentage was 90 percent.
Step 1: Go to the Digilocker website at digilocker.gov.in. You can also install the Digilocker app on your mobile device.
Step 2: Next, look for the sign-in option on the upper left corner of the page, and sign-up.
Step 3: Enter the name on your Aadhaar card, date of birth, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.
Step 4: Sign in with your credentials.
Step 5: Select TSBIE from the ‘education’ category.
Step 6: Select the category “TS SSC exam result 2023″.
Step 7: Put in your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be displayed on your screen.
Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone.
Step 2: Enter TSGEN1 or TSGEN2 along with your registration number.
Step 3: Send it to 56263.
Step 4: The Telangana Inter result 2022 will be sent out to the same phone number shortly.
Step 1: Visit bse.telangana.gov.in, the official website of TSBIE.
Step 2: Click on the TS SSC result 2023 link on the homepage.
Step 3: Once a new window opens, enter your roll number and click on submit.
Step 4: The Telangana SSC 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download a copy of the result and take a printout of it for future records.
The Minister for Education, Sabitha Indra Reddy, will release the Telangana SSC exam results for 2023 today at 12 noon at Godavari Auditorium, SCERT Complex, Hyderabad.
bse.telangana.gov.in
bseresults.telangana.gov.in
Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana will announce the Telangana TS SSC 10th Result today at 12 noon.
The 10th class exams were held in Telangana from April 3 to April 13. A total of 7,39,493 students wrote the exams. Candidates are required to score a passing mark of 35 per cent overall and in each subject to clear the exam. Recently in Telangana, there had been news of TSPSC paper leakages. Therefore, the board authorities are checking the Telangana SSC papers twice to ensure error-free exam results.
In 2022, the TS SSC results were announced on June 30. The overall pass percentage was at 90 per cent. A total of 5,09,307 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 5,04,398 took the 10th exam. Girls performed better than boys last year. While the pass percentage among girls was 92.45 per cent, among boys, it was 87.61 per cent.
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the Inter 1st and 2nd-year result 2023 today, May 9. The pass percentage for 1st year is 63.85 per cent which means out of the total 4,33,082 students, 2,72,208 students cleared the exams. In the case of the 2nd year, out of the total of 3,80,920 students, 2,56,241 cleared exams with a pass percentage of 67.26 per cent.
