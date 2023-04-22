Telangana Teenager’s ‘Stories on Wheels’ Provide Books to Students of Remote Area Govt Schools

A chance vacation to a village inspired a student from Telangana to launch ‘Stories on Wheels’, a mobile library that provides access to books and empowers rural students from government schools. The teenager’s initiative is now being appreciated by people from all walks of life.

Ananya Polsani has been studying in Class 11 at Chirec Public School in Hyderabad. She got a chance to visit her maternal grandmother’s village a few months ago and there Ananya visited the library at a government school. She found out that the library had only a few books. When Ananya talked to the teachers in the school, they said that they are not in a position to bring new books to the library. Ananya then got the idea of bringing all types of books to the doorstep of government schools across the state to enrich the existing potential of students.

With the help of philanthropists, she purchased an old ambulance and converted it into a mobile van. She fixed racks in the van to display the books. She visited various gated communities and collected books that had stories, cartoons, epics, and information on personality development. Apart from collecting books, she also kept sports equipment, laptops, and e-learning books in the mobile van named ‘Stories on Wheels’. With the noble initiative of the teenager, now ‘Stories on Wheels’ has been reaching most of the government schools across Telangana where students are getting a chance to read books of their interest.

“Recently the Stories On Wheels van visited our gated community. The van was filled with plenty of storybooks. I usually go to reading rooms or the library to read my favorite books but now all of them are coming to my doorstep. It’s really a wonderful feeling to sit in the van and read,” Pallavi, a Class 7 student told News18.

Now, Ananya’s collection of books count has reached 1,000. When News18 contacted her, she said that she has been planning to arrange more vans for more schools from the month of June. She also said that each van will be available at every school for a period of one week.

