Telangana TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2023 Result Soon, Websites to Check

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the TS Inter supplementary exam results 2023 soon. Once declared, the TS inter first and second year results will be made available on the official websites, which includes,

— tsbie.cgg.gov.in,

— bie.telangana.gov.in, and

— manabadi.co.in.

The TS inter supplementary exams 2023 were held by TSBIE between June 12 and June 20. Students must note that they need to get a minimum of 35 per cent or grade D to be marked as pass in the TS inter exam. As per the grading system if TS inter, those who get between 75 per cent to 100 per cent will get grade A, between 60 per cent to 74 per cent, will get grade B, between 50 per cent to 59 per cent, will get grade C, and between 35 per cent to 49 per cent, will get grade D.

TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2023 Results: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the “Results” section on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: On the new page, choose the appropriate link based on your year of study.

Step 4: Fill in the required information. Choose the year, category, and examination type.

Step 5: Click on the “Get Memo” button to submit the details.

Step 6: The results will appear on the screen. Save and download for further use

The Telangana Inter first and second-year results will include details such as the student’s name, hall ticket number, district, marks obtained in different subjects and practicals, total marks, the qualifying status of each subject, and grades obtained.

Out of the 4,33,082 students who took the TS inter first-year exams this year, 2,72,208 students successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 62.85 per cent. While in the TS Inter second-year exams, out of the 3,80,920 candidates who appeared, 2,56,241 students passed the exam, leading to an overall pass percentage of 67.27 per cent. In both the first and second-year TS intermediate results in 2023, girls outperformed boys.