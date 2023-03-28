A slate pencil created with food items of nutritional value invented by two girl students in Telangana received recognition at the recently held science exhibition at National Science Congress, which was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hari Priya and Afsiyan Sultana, class 9 students at ZPHS Government High School in Godavarikhani of Peddapally district, Telangana found that most of the children ate slate pencils while using them and are falling ill. They came up with the idea of making slate pencils with food items of nutritional value so that the children do not fall ill when eating them.

The duo shared their idea with their science teacher Sunitha. She appreciated their idea and agreed to act as a guide to their project. The girl students prepared the edible slate pencil using dry fruits, rice flour, groundnut powder, sugar, jaggery, and sesame seeds powder. The edible slate pencil with nutritional values was made in such a way that the children can use it as a slate pencil and eat it as candy.

The students named their project Overcoming from Disaster of Eating Slate Pencil and exhibited their model at the science exhibition representing Telangana at National Science Congress where many students from various states displayed their exhibits.

The edible slate pencil was well appreciated at the event. Peddapally district collector Sangitha Satyanaryana, district education officer Madhavi, School in-charge headmistress Lurt Mary and other teachers lauded the duo, who brought fame to the school at the national level by inventing an edible slate pencil.

When News18 contacted them, their science teacher and guide Sunitha said that the two girl students received medals and appreciation certificates at the national science congress after exhibiting their edible slate pencil model. Afsiyan Sultana, one of the two students behind the edible slate pencil said that she noticed that her younger sister always complains of stomach ache when she used to eat slate pencils and that made her think about preparing an edible slate pencil with nutritional values. Hari Priya said that their science teacher Sunitha helped them a lot in making the project a big success. People have been lauding both the girl students and the school for inventing the edible slate pencil in order to save the children from the ill effects of traditional slate pencils.

