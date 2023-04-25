Telegram Channel Administrator Booked for Hacking into MPSC Hall Ticket Mechanism to Mislead Students

An unidentified administrator of a Telegram channel was booked on Monday for allegedly leaking the hall tickets of the combined exams of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission scheduled for April 30, a Navi Mumbai police official said.

The administrator of the Telegram channel ’MPSC 2023 A’ allegedly hacked into the internal link provided to students to check their hall tickets and obtained the data of 94,195 candidates illegally, the official said.

“The accused made changes to the data to mislead students scheduled to appear for the exams. Efforts are on to arrest the unidentified accused,” the CBD Belapur police station official said.

A case has been registered under Sections 43A (compensation for failure to protect data) and 43B (procedure of arrest) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official added.

