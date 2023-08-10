Temporary Campus Assigned for IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi, Extension Campus to be Built in Haryana

A temporary campus for IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi is already assigned, and work for customisation of the existing facilities to IIT Delhi’s requirements has already started, the institute said in a press release. The campus will formally start its operations in a few months, and academic programmes are expected to commence in early 2024.

In due course, the institute will migrate to a permanent campus. Other administrative, academic, and operational policies regarding IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi are being developed and discussed in anticipation of the formal launch early next year.

The international campus of IIT Delhi is expected to offer degrees at the UG, PG, and doctoral levels in a diverse range of programs covering Energy and Sustainability, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science and Engineering, Healthcare, Mathematics and Computing, and other disciplines of engineering, sciences, management, and humanities.

At present (July-August 2023), a three-week mathematics immersion programme is underway in Abu Dhabi, where selected high school students are undergoing an intensive program in mathematics being taught by IIT Delhi faculty. This programme is designed to be a rigorous in-class experience in mathematics, meant for talented high school students.

While IIT Delhi’s extension campus in Haryana’s Jhajjar district is likely to come up within three years. This is going to be the country’s first-of-its kind institute for Patient-Specific Drug Development for Cancer Treatment, the IIT added.

IIT Delhi Jhajjar campus will also work in the areas of Performance Enhancement for Paralympians and Sports Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation, Medical Implants, Diagnostics, Device Design and Development, and Application of AI/ML in Digital Healthcare along with Medical Imaging with new courses and manpower development.

Meanwhile, Sorbonne University, Paris, and IIT Delhi have signed an MoU to establish a strategic partnership. The collaboration includes research projects in cancer studies, neurosciences, biotechnology, and biomedical engineering. Student mobility will begin in the next academic year, with two master’s students from Sorbonne University going to IIT Delhi and four postgraduate students from IIT Delhi visiting the university in Paris.

IIT Delhi will hold its 54th Annual Convocation ceremony on August 12. Dr Gagandeep Kang, virologist and professor of microbiology at Christian Medical College, Vellore, will be the Chief Guest on this occasion. Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, said that over 2350 graduating UG and PG students will be awarded degrees during the convocation ceremony.