The Bihar Woman Cracked BPSC On Her First Attempt And Now Holds A Prestigious Position

Pratiksha Dubey, hailing from the humble village of Churamanpur in Buxar (Bihar), proves that anything is possible with sheer dedication and hard work. She has achieved a remarkable feat in the Bihar Public Service Commission examination and now serves as the Child Development Project Officer of the state.

Her resolute spirit has proven that dreams can come true, inspiring many others to pursue their aspirations with utmost fervour. Pratiksha’s story serves as an inspiration for the women in her village. With determination and resilience, she has unlocked several possibilities for her bright future.

From a young age, Pratiksha nurtured a deep-seated desire to pursue a career in civil services. Her father held the post of a medical officer in Chhattisgarh, where she completed her primary education. In 2009, she finished her matriculation from Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Chhattisgarh and later completed her intermediate education in the year 2011 from the state’s Government Girls College.

Pratiksha completed her graduation in Computer Science from OP Jindal Institute of Technology, Raigarh. She began her preparation for competitive exams in 2016 and targeted the Bihar Public Service Commission examinations in 2019. Her hard work paid off, and she succeeded in the BPSC CDPO exam, that too on the first attempt.

Speaking about her achievement with a media portal, she said, “I credit my achievement to the unwavering support I received from my parents. Without them, I believe, I could never make it so big in the professional world”.

The BPSC Child Development Officer position’s exam is sought after and highly competitive. In 1854, as per the Constitution of India, a committee, headed by Lord Macaulay, was formed to introduce competitive examinations for specific positions. The Bihar Public Service Commission was officially established on April 1, 1949, following its separation from the Commission for the States of Orissa and Madhya Pradesh. This separation was under the provisions of section 261(1) of the Government of India Act of 1935, as amended.