This Famous Kannada Actor’s Son Is Now A Civil Servant With AIR 75

UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the most coveted tests in India. The participants require intense preparation to clear this exam. Many of them manage to crack this exam despite the numerous challenges. One such example is Srutanjay Narayanan. Srutanjay is the son of actor Krishnamurthy Narayanan, popularly known as Chinni Jayanth. Krishnamurthy is one of the renowned Tamil stars, known for his comedy acts in 80s films starring Rajinikanth. He is also a director and producer. Srutanjay had studied 10-12 hours to accomplish his goal of becoming an IAS officer, and his relentless efforts bore fruit. His name was mentioned in the list of UPSC Top 100 Rank. As of now, he is working as a sub-collector in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu. Srutanjay cracked the UPSC exam in the second attempt, and bagged the 75th rank in the UPSC CSE 2019, the results of which were declared in 2020. He was working simultaneously on a startup during his second attempt.

Srutanjay had acted in a lot of school and college plays but didn’t pursue acting like his father professionally. Chinni Jayanth used to teach the intricacies of cinema to Srutanjay’s friends, but he was not inclined to pursue a career in cinema. His sole purpose for acting in the theatre plays was to find a medium for expression and make new friends. Srutanjay didn’t want to explore the possibilities of a professional career in the acting field.

In an interview with the Indian Masterminds, Srutanjay emphasised the importance of family and friends – a robust support system – during the preparation period for the UPSC exams. He also said that “the UPSC system is a long process.” According to him, having mentors is also very important. He said that it never hurts to have mentors whom you can contact. Srutanjay said further that it can help you to stay encouraged throughout the process. “Overall, all you have to do is trust the process and wait,” he said.

Srutanjay also stressed the importance of the UPSC interview and said that the aspirants need to make an impression within 20 minutes.