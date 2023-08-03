This Jharkhand Girl Got AIR 882 On 1st Attempt In UPSC; What Happened When She Attempted Again

The civil services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is renowned for its high level of difficulty, requiring students to put in significant effort to clear it. Many aspirants dedicate several years of hard work to achieve success in this exam. Rena Jamil, a resident of Jharkhand, faced numerous challenges but ultimately cracked the exam, realising her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Rena Jamil faced significant challenges on her path to becoming an IAS officer, primarily due to her family’s difficult financial situation. Her mother, Naseem Ara, is a housewife with an education until the eighth standard, and her father worked as a mechanic. Despite their financial struggles, Rena’s father ensured that the children received a good education.

Rena Jamil, hailing from Dhanbad, taught her daughter up to the eighth grade in an Urdu medium school. Later, she continued her studies at a government school. While she was an average student during her graduation, she put in a lot of effort during her post-graduation and secured the top position in her college. Initially, Rena aimed to pursue a career in Forest Service, but her elder brother encouraged her to consider the UPSC exam as a pathway to achieving her dreams. Inspired by his advice, she began preparing for the UPSC exam with the aspiration of becoming an IAS officer.

Rena Jamil began her UPSC exam preparation in 2014, and in 2016, she appeared for the civil service exam for the first time, securing the 882nd rank. Despite not achieving the desired rank for the IAS, she didn’t lose hope and was selected for the Indian Information Service (IIS). Rena joined the IIS service and continued her journey towards her ultimate goal of becoming an IAS officer.

Even after achieving success in her first attempt by securing a position in the Indian Information Service, Rena Jamil did not halt her efforts to become an IAS officer. Undeterred by her initial failure in the 2017 prelims, she decided to take a break from her job and dedicated herself fully to UPSC exam preparation. Her determination paid off in the 2018 exam when she secured the 380th rank.

In 2019, Rena’s journey as an IAS officer began with her first posting as a trainee in Bastar district, Chhattisgarh. Later, she took on the role of Assistant Collector and subsequently got her next posting as SDM in Sakthi.