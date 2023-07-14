This Lucknow University Is Offering Lucrative Job Opportunities To Its Pharmacy Students

Lucknow’s Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University is providing a golden opportunity to its pharmacy students. Students, who take part in the campus placement program run by the university’s Training and Placement Department, have the chance to work with recognised pharmacy-related businesses. The shortlisted students will not only receive an attractive package but will also get better positions. Vice Chancellor Prof JP Pandey is in charge of this on-campus placement. Students from the 2022–23 batch of the Bachelor’s and Master’s pharmaceutical programs are eligible to participate in the placement drive. For this, those who are participating must register themselves by July 16.

The company will examine enrollment; and if students manage to pass the exam, they will be given an essay-writing and audio-listening test. After this round, a follow-up interview will be conducted. The interview will check your communication skills, as well as basic knowledge related to health. Those who are hired by the company will receive 45 days of training. Following this, the company would provide those who were chosen with a monthly incentive and an annual salary package of Rs 3 lakh 84 thousand.

According to the spokesperson of AKTU, Pawan Kumar Tripathi, the students will be chosen for the position of Medical Scribe in the company. This campus placement will be managed by Arumina Verma, the department’s dean of training and placement. He further said in an interview that by participating in the placement drive, you may secure a future in the medical field. During the training, those chosen for the company will have the opportunity to collaborate with American specialists. It will also be necessary to develop the patients’ Electronic Health Records (EHR) during this time, in addition to updating their medical records.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University was established as the Uttar Pradesh Technical University through the Government of Uttar Pradesh on May 8, 2000. It is an affiliating university, with about 800 colleges connected with it. For better management of education in the state, the university was divided into the Mahamaya Technical University and the Gautam Buddha Technical University, as of May 1, 2010.