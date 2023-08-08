CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023UP School NewsGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » This Rajasthan School Teacher Clears NET-JRF For 4th Time With 233rd Rank
1-MIN READ

This Rajasthan School Teacher Clears NET-JRF For 4th Time With 233rd Rank

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 08, 2023, 12:45 IST

Delhi, India

NET-JRF exam takes place twice a year, in June and December.

NET-JRF exam takes place twice a year, in June and December.

Anil Aladia earlier qualified for a School Lecturer position in history through the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and started teaching in Surajgarh.

Anil Aladia, a resident of the small village Kyamsar in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, has achieved a remarkable feat. He has been selected for the National Eligibility Test (NET) Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Through his sheer hard work and dedication, Anil secured the 233rd rank in the JRF category. Currently, he serves as a school teacher in Surajgarh’s Adula Village, where he teaches English.

Anil’s journey began in 2012 when he assumed the role of a senior English teacher at a school. He later qualified for a School Lecturer position in history through the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and started teaching in Surajgarh. In an interview, Anil revealed that after becoming a lecturer, he attempted the NET exam four times, successfully passing it each time. In his most recent attempt, he bagged the 233rd rank in the JRF category. He attributed his achievement to his dedicated study routine and regular exam preparation.

He emphasised the importance of time management, especially while juggling a job alongside studies. Anil wisely divided his time, ensuring efficient study sessions while fulfilling his job responsibilities. He also highlighted the potential of social media, encouraging young people and others to employ it for skill enhancement and knowledge acquisition, rather than merely for entertainment.

Strategic use of various applications can facilitate smarter learning and expand one’s knowledge horizon. Anil stressed that hard work, coupled with a strict schedule and unwavering dedication, can lead to the realisation of one’s dreams. Diligence and honesty towards one’s goals are crucial for achieving success.

Anil also provided insights into the NET-JRF exam, revealing that it takes place twice a year, in June and December. Successful candidates become eligible for research pursuits and can also apply for college lecturer positions. The government extends support for these endeavours.

About the Author
Education and Careers Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More
Tags:
  1. education
  2. UGC-NET
  3. Rajasthan
  4. news18-discover
first published:August 08, 2023, 12:45 IST
last updated:August 08, 2023, 12:45 IST