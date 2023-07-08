This Tamil Nadu IAS Officer Slept on Platform And Worked In Factory To Fund His Education

Tamil Nadu’s M Sivaguru Prabhakaran, who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE) in 2017, despite all difficulties and financial problems, has become an inspiration for all.

Born into a family of farmers, since his childhood Prabhakaran had witnessed the relentless toil of his mother and sister, who worked tirelessly in the fields and even weaved bamboo baskets at night to run the family. However, the financial struggles and his father’s alcohol addiction posed a significant challenge for Prabhakaran. Amid these hurdles, a young Prabhakaran had to stop his studies and work as a sawmill operator. For two years, he worked at the sawmill while engaging in some farming activities to support his family.

Prabhakaran’s earnings were divided between his family’s needs and saving for his academic pursuit. However, he was determined not to let go of his aspirations.

After his sister’s marriage, Prabhakaran resumed his studies and supported his brother’s education. In 2008, he secured admission to the civil engineering program at Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology in Vellore.

To make ends meet and pay for his college tuition, he kept on doing temporary work during his spare time. He used to attend the classes during the weekdays and even spent his weekends at the platforms of St. Thomas Mount railway station for his studies.

Prabhakaran’s consistent efforts led him to pass the IIT Madras entrance exam for M.Tech and he earned his postgraduate degree in 2014. With his strong educational foundation, he then set his sights on the UPSC examination.

Despite facing setbacks, he refused to give up. On his fourth attempt, in 2017, Prabhakaran finally cracked the UPSC exam with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 101.

This incredible journey showcases Prabhakaran’s resilience and perseverance in the face of adversity. His story is a testament to the power of determination and hard work. Rising above his challenging background, he not only achieved personal success but also served as an inspiration to millions of aspiring UPSC candidates across India.

M Sivaguru Prabhakaran’s journey serves as a reminder that with dedication, unwavering focus, and a burning desire to succeed, one can overcome any obstacle. His remarkable achievement as an IAS officer is a testament to the transformative power of education and the indomitable human spirit.