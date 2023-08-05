CHANGE LANGUAGE
This Visually Challenged Delhi Teacher Who Got AIR 48 In UPSC Proves Nothing Is Impossible

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 13:07 IST

Delhi, India

Ayushi cracked UPSC on her 5th attempt.

Ayushi cracked UPSC on her 5th attempt.

Ayushi Dabbas studied at a private school in Rani Khera and then did her Bachelor's at Delhi University’s Shyama Prasad Mukherji College.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services exam is considered one of the toughest exams in India. Lakhs of aspirants take the exam after extensive preparation yet only a few of them crack it with their sheer dedication and hard work. As the UPSC Mains Exam 2023 day is inching closer, these UPSC success stories keep the candidates motivated. In today’s success story, we will be talking about Ayushi Dabbas who used to teach history in Delhi school.

Despite being visually impaired, the woman persisted in her preparation for the exam. The 29-year-old cracked the coveted UPSC Civil Services 2021 examination and secured all-India rank (AIR) 48 on her fifth attempt. Ayushi is a resident of Rani Khera, Delhi and always dreamt of becoming an IAS officer but impairment was a hindrance. But her determination and four failed attempts let her taste the sweet success.

Ayushi studied at a private school in Rani Khera and then earned her degree from Delhi University’s Shyama Prasad Mukherji College. She later gained her master’s degree in History from IGNOU.

For a decade, Ayushi has been a teacher, initially, she started her career as a contract primary school teacher at an MCD school. After passing the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) test in 2019, she started working as a history teacher. She taught history to Classes 11 and 12 at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School, number 2, Mubarakpur Dabas.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Ayushi said, “As a blind teacher, I have put a lot of effort into teaching my students. Teaching is my passion; it’s not just a job for me. My students are very happy for me."

Ayushi wanted to join the Indian Administration Services (IAS) and opt for DANICS or Haryana cadre. Ayushi shared in an interview that she aspires to work in the field of education by providing opportunities for females and people who are especially abled.

first published:August 05, 2023, 13:07 IST
last updated:August 05, 2023, 13:07 IST