Three Arrested For Impersonation In BSF Constable Tradesman Exam In Agra

In a shocking incident, three individuals were apprehended on Wednesday for orchestrating an impersonation scam during the Border Security Force (BSF) Constable Tradesman Exam in the Tajganj police station area of Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The police have identified the culprits as Vikas Kumar, Ajay Kumar, and Hariom, all residents of Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the authorities, the imposter attempted the fraudulent act during the morning session of the exam from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. He was caught red-handed while en route to impersonate yet another candidate during the afternoon session. The accused, Vikas, assumed the identity of Hariom for the morning session. For the second session, he was slated to appear at a different exam centre in Tehra, substituting for a candidate named Rammohan. The intricate plot had allegedly been hatched by Rammohan, who enticed Vikas with a sum of Rs 50,000. Rammohan is currently on the run.

The fraudulent activity triggered a swift response from law enforcement, resulting in the registration of an FIR under the Fraud and Examination Act at the Tajganj police station. Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Suraj Rai revealed that the intelligence about the imposter prompted the activation of a surveillance team.

Further investigation revealed that the fake candidate had attempted to sit for the BSF tradesman exam at Gyan Bharti Inter College situated in the Tajganj area. The incident has led to the identification of the legitimate candidate, Hariom, on whose behalf Vikas had appeared for the exam. The details have been communicated to the examination authorities, who are expected to take suitable action against Hariom. The police are currently conducting interrogations to uncover the full extent of the scam.

The BSF Constable exam, held on August 29, 2023, was divided into three shifts. The first two shifts focused on the examination for Radio Operation, while the third shift was dedicated to Radio Mechanics. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the lengths some individuals may go to manipulate the system, highlighting the importance of stringent security measures during examinations to preserve the integrity of the evaluation process.