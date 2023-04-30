CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » Three Girls Who Bagged Top Positions In Class 8 Exam Given Cash Award By Punjab CM
1-MIN READ

Three Girls Who Bagged Top Positions In Class 8 Exam Given Cash Award By Punjab CM

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 17:30 IST

Chandigarh, India

The cash award encourages the students to excel in their studies(Representative Image)

The cash award encourages the students to excel in their studies(Representative Image)

CM Bhagwant Mann said that a policy is being framed for giving monetary awards to students who bag high ranks in the examinations of classes five, eight and ten

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday felicitated three school girls who bagged top positions in the class 8 examination, the results of which were declared a day ago.

Samarpreet Kaur, a student of a school in Ludhiana, got 99.67 per cent marks while Lovepreet Kaur and Gurankit Kaur, both studying in the government girls senior secondary school in Mansa district’s Budhlada, scored 100 per cent marks in the exam held by the Punjab School Education Board.

“It is a red letter day for Punjab as these daughters of the state have excelled in the exam through their hard work and dedication,” the chief minister said.

These girls will become role models for other students and inspire them to excel by studying education in government schools, Mann said.

He said a policy is being framed for giving monetary awards to students who bag high positions in the examinations of classes five, eight and 10.

It will help in encouraging the students to excel in their studies, Mann added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 30, 2023, 17:30 IST
last updated:April 30, 2023, 17:30 IST