Three Polytechnic Colleges in AP at Rs 100 Cr

Aimed at enabling a better future for the youth of Rayalaseema region, the Andhra Pradesh government has sanctioned three polytechnic colleges at an outlay of Rs 100 crore.

These colleges will be set up at Bethamcherla of Nandyala district, Guntakal (Anantapur) and Myduru (Kadapa), Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath said.

“Once these colleges are ready, there would be no need to go to faraway places for diploma courses in mechanical, electrical, electronics, civil, chemical and metallurgical fields,” said Rajendranath in a statement on Monday night.

He expressed happiness over the setting up of these colleges as they will enhance the employment opportunities of rural youth.

The finance minister said one of these technical training institutes, Bethamcherla, located in his Dhone constituency would be established at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

According to Rajendranath, all the three colleges have been sanctioned to the backward Rayalaseema region to propel the employment opportunities of the youth there.

