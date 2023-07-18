Time Management To Constant Revision, Tips To Top The Exams

The key to success is to be consistent with your routine. The execution of a timetable is important for a student to study. A topper always has a proper plan and a dedicated study place that helps them to follow a routine and focus better. Here are a few tips that every student should follow to top in exams. Toppers abide by these hacks to secure the highest marks in exams. Read on.

Stick to the study plan

The first thing that every topper does before starting their day is to plan. Making a proper study schedule and following it strictly is something every student should inculcate in their routine. Divide the study material wisely, which should be a balance between easy and hard topics. It doesn’t matter if you have studied for 14 or 5 hours; what matters is completing your target for a particular day.

Do not memorise

High scorers never memorise their lessons; instead, they focus on understanding the concept. In the same way, every student should try to understand the concept instead of memorising it. Once any concept is understood well, it helps students to solve any type of question. Always focus on the minute details of a concept, so that you know every part of it. Memorising only helps you write the answer, but you will never understand the concept behind it, which is of no use. The purpose of learning something is to increase your knowledge.

Time Management

A proper track of time is important, which includes all the activities of the day. Toppers always focus on following their planned timetable, as everyone should be well versed with the time they are spending on sleeping, eating, and other activities. A fixed time should be allotted to every activity to ensure a smooth run for the day.

Clear doubts

Always focus on clearing doubts. Try to understand the methodology; and if there is any confusion, first try to clear it rather than ignore it. If you clear every doubt, then you will have a clear concept, which will be helpful. Be more attentive to the topic or that subject to deliver the best.

Constant revision

Revision is not something that students should do before exams. Instead, regular revision of topics that you have studied so far is important, as they won’t completely vanish from your mind, and regular revision helps you track the topics you have been covering throughout your study plan. Toppers never follow the rule of studying one night before; instead, studying daily helps cover the entire syllabus nicely, instead of covering it in one day.